Well, HE's Excited

The lockout is over, baseball's coming back, and that's good news for fans, but even with the DH in the NL and other rule changes, the problem remains that the game appeals to an older audience, and that isn't likely to change.

The parallels between baseball and radio didn't escape PERRY MICHAEL SIMON, and in his "THE LETTER" column at ALL ACCESS this week, the site's Editor-in-Chief and News-Talk-Sports-Podcasting Editor discusses how both businesses may not be able to escape their "old guys" appeal, writing, "The nostalgia old guys have for baseball is the same as the nostalgia for the way radio used to be, the warm connection between listener and content. It's been decades since people have grown up with that. If you're older, you didn't grow up with the same choices and the same stimulus and the same cultural touchstones and the same taste. It's not that one is better than the other, it's that what's the pinnacle of entertainment for one generation is outdated and unknown to another." But SIMON points to reasons why that might not be entirely a bad thing for baseball or radio.

Read "The Old Ball Game" here.

