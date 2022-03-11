Tyler

After two years of working at LARIMER HUMANE SOCIETY in Northern COLORADO as Marketing and Community Outreach Program Manager and Marketing Mgr. at ADAPTIVE SPORTS CENTER in CRESTED BUTTE, CO, JUSTIN "TYLER" CLAPP is returning to radio as a Marketing Account Executive for iHEARTRADIO-Northern COLORADO, effective MONDAY, MARCH 14th. The company's FORT COLLINS cluster includes Country KXBG (BIG 97.9), Top 40 KSME (96.1 KISS FM) Classic Country KIIX, Classic Rock KPAW (92.9 THE BEAR) and News-Talk KCOL.

His most recent radio job was Brand Mgr./afternoon personality at the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA's Country WRUF-f (103.7 THE GATOR)/GAINESVILLE, FL FROM 2018-2019. Before that, he was OM of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's FORT COLLINS cluster from 2014-2018. His extensive radio background also includes time with GREAT EASTERN RADIO, RENDA BROADCASTING, PAMAL BROADCASTING, MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS and two previous stints with iHEART in SPRINGFIELD, MA and POUGHKEEPSIE, NY.

In a FACEBOOK post, TYLER called his most recent job "amazingly rewarding. I've had the chance to make a difference for animals in our region while playing a small part in impacting our community. The team here has accomplished it all through several wildfires, the pandemic, and many other local obstacles. However, we conquered it all and I couldn't be any prouder." Of his new job, he added, "One of the things I loved during my programming days was creating relationships with local businesses and delivering results for them on a daily basis. Now I get to take that passion and turn it into my full-time career while working with great local brands."

