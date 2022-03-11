RCA Owns The Top 4 At T40/R

If you’ve heard the expression that there are only 10 songs in the Top 10 then you’ve been in the business at least a minute.

And if you know what’s what, then you know that the chances of getting a song to go to #1 is a hard road where consumption, scores and airplay all have to align.

That all said, ALL ACCESS sends out major congrats to RCA’s Head Of Pop, Rhythm & Rock Promotion KEITH ROTHSCHILD, SVP/Promotion KEVIN VALENTINI and SVP/Promotion LORI GIAMELA and the entire team on locking down the Top 4 songs on the published MEDIABASE Top 40 Rhythm Chart.

And these winners are:

SZA/I Hate U (New this week at #1!) DOJA CAT/Woman LATTO/Big Energy (4 weeks at #1) CHRIS BROWN/Iffy

The last time this happened was 2011!

Send your congrats to all of them, here!

Lori & Kevin:

