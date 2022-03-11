-
Huge Week For RCA On The Published Mediabase Top 40 Rhythm Chart With The #1, #2, #3, #4 Songs
by Joel Denver
March 14, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
If you’ve heard the expression that there are only 10 songs in the Top 10 then you’ve been in the business at least a minute.
And if you know what’s what, then you know that the chances of getting a song to go to #1 is a hard road where consumption, scores and airplay all have to align.
That all said, ALL ACCESS sends out major congrats to RCA’s Head Of Pop, Rhythm & Rock Promotion KEITH ROTHSCHILD, SVP/Promotion KEVIN VALENTINI and SVP/Promotion LORI GIAMELA and the entire team on locking down the Top 4 songs on the published MEDIABASE Top 40 Rhythm Chart.
And these winners are:
- SZA/I Hate U (New this week at #1!)
- DOJA CAT/Woman
- LATTO/Big Energy (4 weeks at #1)
- CHRIS BROWN/Iffy
The last time this happened was 2011!
Send your congrats to all of them, here!
Lori & Kevin: