Looking For Audio Reporters

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS is on the lookout for audio journalists in all its major markets in the EAST, SOUTH and MIDWEST. For a complete list of stations, go here.

Commented Group Program Director SCOTT CHASE, "Our goal is to add to and implement news departments in all of our markets, small, medium and large. With the erosion and painful death of print, now is the opportunity for radio to seize and own the position of local and regional news supplier. We will be local and hire and respect local objective news writers/reporters."

SAGA is asking interested parties to write with details of background and enclose writing and audio samples, as well as the preferred market.

Send information to CHRIS FORGY cforgy@sagacom.com.

