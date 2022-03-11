Debuting March 15th

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY has launched a new show hosted by artist THOMAS RHETT in conjunction with the upcoming release of his new album, “Where We Started” (out APRIL 1st). The aptly named WHERE WE STARTED RADIO will air weekly on TUESDAYS on at 5p (CT) beginning MARCH 15th.

On the first episode, RHETT’s guest is his father, Country artist-songwriter RHETT AKINS. Subsequent episodes will feature producer DANN HUFF, fellow artists RILEY GREEN and PARKER McCOLLUM, RHETT’s wife, LAUREN AKINS, and others.

“It’s been a lot of fun working with APPLE MUSIC on this show, especially because it’s offered me a chance to have deep conversations with a bunch of people who have been instrumental to my journey as an artist,” said RHETT.

Watch a trailer for the show here, and listen here.

