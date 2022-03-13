-
Jess Anderson Named Dir./Media Relations At Big Loud
by Phyllis Stark
March 14, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
JESS ANDERSON segues from Marketing Mgr. to Dir./Media Relations at NASHVILLE-based label, publishing, and management company BIG LOUD, the first hire in the company’s new in-house publicity department (NET NEWS 2/16).
Prior to joining BIG LOUD in 2021, she was a Junior Publicist at SWEET TALK PUBLICITY for two and a half years, and a publicity intern at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP.