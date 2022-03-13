Pete Davidson: Fighting Back (Photo: Dfree / Shutterstock.com)

PETE DAVIDSON and KANYE WEST's war of words continues on social media over the rap star's ex KIM KARDASHIAN.

DAVIDSON wants YE to "grow the f--k up," according to his INSTAGRAM account.

“Yo it’s SKETE. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” he texted WEST, according to the NEW YORK POST.

“KIM is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids' mom,” he continued. “I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

WEST then asked, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”

DAVIDSON then snapped off a selfie of himself shirtless under the covers, adding, “In bed with your wife.

“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk.

“You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p—y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.”

At one point, DAVIDSON texted YE, “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too.

“It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” he added. “I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.”

DAVIDSON’s texts were in answer to the videos West posted on his own INSTAGRAM earlier on SUNDAY, in which he called out his ex-wife for allowing their eight-year-old daughter, NORTH, to post videos on TIKTOK.

WEST also claimed the "SNL" comic was “antagonizing” him through texts and “bragging” about being “in bed with [his] wife.”

