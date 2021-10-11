-
Top 40: Gayle Holds Top Spot; Doja Cat 'Woman' Top 5; Dragons Nearing Top 10; Chainsmokers Top 15; Trio Of Songs Go Top 20
* GAYLE holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "abcdefu"
* DOJA CAT has another top 5 hit with "Woman" up 7*-5* and is +1679 spins
* Inside the top 10, LATTO is up 1109 spins and rises 9*-8* with "Big Energy"
* IMAGINE DRAGONS continue to soar, just outside the top 10 with "Enemy From League Of Legends" up 15*-11* and +1606 spins
* CHAINSMOKERS hit the top 15 with "High", moving up 16*-15*
* Four songs enter the top 20 this week
* TIESTO & AVA MAX go 21*-17* with "The Motto" up 994 spins
* TATE MCRAE leaps 22*-18* with "she's all i wanna be", up over 1000 spins again this week at +1379
* CAMILA CABELLO & ED SHEERAN are top 20 in their second week with "Bam Bam" soaring 35*-20* at +2443 spins
* Another song posts a 15 position jump and that's "Complete Mess" by 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, up 37*-22* and +1992 spins
* DOVE CAMERON is top 25, up 31*-24* with "Boyfriend" and +1189 spins
* MEGAN THEE STALLION & DUA LIPA debut at 33* with "Sweetest Pie" with 1764 spins
* EM BEIHOLD debuts at 36* with "Numb Little Bug"
* TYGA x DOJA CAT enter at 40* with "Freaky Deaky"
Rhythmic: RCA Scores Top Four As SZA Takes Top Spot; Doja 'Woman' Runner Up; Chris Brown Top 5; Fireboy DML X Ed Sheeran Top 10
* RCA has the top four songs on the Rhythmic chart this week, led by SZA up 2*-1* with "I Hate U" up 904 spins
* DOJA CAT is now the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Woman" up 560 spins
* While LATTO "Big Energy" remains at #3, CHRIS BROWN rises 6*-4* with "Iffy," up 219 spins
* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN go top 10 with "Peru," up 13*-9* and +219 spins
* Two songs enter the top 15 with SAWEETIE up 16*-12*, with "Closer" featuring H.E.R., up 331 spins
* YG leaps 17*-13* with "Scared Money" up 269 spins
* JNR CHOI hits the top 20 with "To The Moon" moving 23*-19* and +312 spins
* 2 CHAINZ also goes top 20 with "Pop Music" up 24*-20* and +206 spins
* TYGA x DOJA CAT soar 35*-24* with "Freaky Deaky" up 745 spins
* Going top 25 is JACK HARLOW with "Nail Tech" up 33*-25* and +589 spins
* QUEEN NAIJA and BIG SEAN debut at 36* with "Hate Our Love"
* BECKY G & KAROL G enter at 38* with "MAMII"
* THE CHAINSMOKERS enter at 39* with "High"
* JUICE WRLD debuts at 40* with "Cigarettes"
Urban: Kodak Black Holds Top Spot; Muni Long Top 3; 2 Chainz Top 10
* KODAK BLACK tops the Urban chart for a 4th week with "Super Gremlin," featuring SYKO BOB
* MUNI LONG goes top 3 with "Hrs and Hrs," rising 4*-3* and +745 spins
* 2 CHAINZ goes top 10 with "Pop Music," up 11*-10* and +251 spins
* ROD WAVE is top 15, up 16*-12* with "By Your Side," at +306 spins
* MOHEAD MIKE goes top 20 with "PTPOM," up 21*-18*
* GUCCI MANE is top 20 as well, rising 24*-19* with "Rumors," featuring LIL DURK, at +262 spins
* JNR CHOI is top 20 at Rhythmic and Urban, going 27*-20* with "To The Moon," up 314 spins
* YG is just outside the top 20, up 29*-21* with "Scared Money," up 337 spins
* SUMMER WALKER debuts at 37* with "No Love," featuring SZA, up 625 spins
* JOEBOY debuts at 40* with "Sip (Alcohol)"
Hot AC: Bieber Holds Top Spot; Gayle Top 3; Dragons Top 10; Spencer-Smith, Avril, Encanto (Cast) Top 20
* JUSTIN BIEBER holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Ghost"
* GAYLE goes top 3 with her Top 40 chart topper "abcdefu," up 5*-3* and is up 392 spins
* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 10, up 11*-10* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" - up 672 spins
* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH goes top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Fingers Crossed," up 237 spins
* AVRIL LAVIGNE and BLACKBEAR also enter the top 20, rising 22*-19* with "Love It When You Hate Me," up 277 spins
* ENCANTO (CAST) hits the top 20, up 23*-20* with "We Don't Talk About Bruno, up 160 spins
* A huge debut for 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER at 21* with "Complete Mess," up 769 spins
* Another big debut comes from CAMILA CABELLO and ED SHEERAN with "Bam Bam" at 24* and +591 spins
Active Rock: Shinedown New #1; Foo Fighters Top 3; Muse Top 5; Asking Alexandria, Mammoth WVH, Ghost Top 10
* SHINEDOWN holds the top spot with "Planet Zero" for a 2nd week
* FOO FIGHTERS is now top 3 as "Love Dies Young" moves 4*-3*
* MUSE go top 5, rising 7*-5* with "Won't Stand Down" and are +115 spins
* Three songs enter the top 15, led by ASKING ALEXANDRIA, up 12*-8* with "Never Gonna Learn" at +83 spins
* MAMMOTH WVH is top 10 with "Epiphany," up 11*-9*
* GHOST is the third new entry with "Call Me Little Sunshine," up 13*-10* and +71 spins
* PAPA ROACH goes top 15, up 18*-14* with "Stand Up" at +95 spins
* EDDIE VEDDER is also top 15 with "Brother The Cloud"
* Four songs go top 20 this week led by WAGE WAR, up 21*-17* with "Circle The Drain," up 94 spins
* ATREYU go 22*-18* with "Untouchable," featuring JACOBY SHADDIX
* DOROTHY surges 25*-19* with "Rest In Peace," up 134 spins
* A DAY TO REMEMBER leaps 24*-20* with "Re-entry," featuring MARK HOPPUS
* VOLBEAT has the top debut at 33* with "Temple Of Ekur"
* BLACK KEYS are back and enter at 35* with "Wild Child"
* AYRON JONES enters at 36* with "Hot Friends"
* TURNSTILE comes aboard at 39* with "Mystery"
Alternative: Imagine Dragons Hold Top Spot; Muse Top 3; Portugal Top 5; Bob Moses Top 10; Turnstile, Wilderado Top 15
* IMAGINE DRAGONS hold the top spot for a 6th week with "Enemy From League Of Legends"
* MUSE are now top 3 with "Won't Stand Down," moving 5*-3*
* PORTUGAL.THE MAN go top 5 with "What, Me Worry?," up 9*-5* and +213 spins
* BOB MOSES enter the top 10, up 13*-10* with "Love Brand New" and +114 spins
* TURNSTILE are top 15, up 17*-13* with "Mystery" at +103 spins
* WILDERADO also go top 15 with "Head Right," moving 16*-14* and +51 spins
* GIRL IN RED enter the top 20 with "I'll Call You Mine"
* BLACK KEYS are back and land the top debut at 28* with "Wild Child" with 548 spins
* FLORENCE + THE MACHINE debut at 33* with "My Love"
* MITSKI debuts at 36* with "The Only Heartbreaker"
Triple A: Chili Peppers New #1; Portugal. The Man Runner Up; Lumineers Top 10; Spoon Top 15
* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS take over the top spot, moving 4*-1* with "Black Summer"
* PORTUGAL. THE MAN are the new runner up, moving 5*-2* with "What, Me Worry?," at +30 spins
* HEAD AND THE HEART are nearing the top 5, up 10*-6* with "Virginia (Wind In The Heart)" and are +82 spins
* LUMINEERS leap into the top 10 with "Where We Are," up 12*-10* and are +49 spins
* SPOON go top 15, up 17*-14* with "Wild"
* HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF debut at 29* with "PIERCED ARROWS"