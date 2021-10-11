Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Gayle Holds Top Spot; Doja Cat 'Woman' Top 5; Dragons Nearing Top 10; Chainsmokers Top 15; Trio Of Songs Go Top 20

* GAYLE holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "abcdefu"

* DOJA CAT has another top 5 hit with "Woman" up 7*-5* and is +1679 spins

* Inside the top 10, LATTO is up 1109 spins and rises 9*-8* with "Big Energy"

* IMAGINE DRAGONS continue to soar, just outside the top 10 with "Enemy From League Of Legends" up 15*-11* and +1606 spins

* CHAINSMOKERS hit the top 15 with "High", moving up 16*-15*

* Four songs enter the top 20 this week

* TIESTO & AVA MAX go 21*-17* with "The Motto" up 994 spins

* TATE MCRAE leaps 22*-18* with "she's all i wanna be", up over 1000 spins again this week at +1379

* CAMILA CABELLO & ED SHEERAN are top 20 in their second week with "Bam Bam" soaring 35*-20* at +2443 spins

* Another song posts a 15 position jump and that's "Complete Mess" by 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, up 37*-22* and +1992 spins

* DOVE CAMERON is top 25, up 31*-24* with "Boyfriend" and +1189 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION & DUA LIPA debut at 33* with "Sweetest Pie" with 1764 spins

* EM BEIHOLD debuts at 36* with "Numb Little Bug"

* TYGA x DOJA CAT enter at 40* with "Freaky Deaky"

Rhythmic: RCA Scores Top Four As SZA Takes Top Spot; Doja 'Woman' Runner Up; Chris Brown Top 5; Fireboy DML X Ed Sheeran Top 10

* RCA has the top four songs on the Rhythmic chart this week, led by SZA up 2*-1* with "I Hate U" up 904 spins

* DOJA CAT is now the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Woman" up 560 spins

* While LATTO "Big Energy" remains at #3, CHRIS BROWN rises 6*-4* with "Iffy," up 219 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN go top 10 with "Peru," up 13*-9* and +219 spins

* Two songs enter the top 15 with SAWEETIE up 16*-12*, with "Closer" featuring H.E.R., up 331 spins

* YG leaps 17*-13* with "Scared Money" up 269 spins

* JNR CHOI hits the top 20 with "To The Moon" moving 23*-19* and +312 spins

* 2 CHAINZ also goes top 20 with "Pop Music" up 24*-20* and +206 spins

* TYGA x DOJA CAT soar 35*-24* with "Freaky Deaky" up 745 spins

* Going top 25 is JACK HARLOW with "Nail Tech" up 33*-25* and +589 spins

* QUEEN NAIJA and BIG SEAN debut at 36* with "Hate Our Love"

* BECKY G & KAROL G enter at 38* with "MAMII"

* THE CHAINSMOKERS enter at 39* with "High"

* JUICE WRLD debuts at 40* with "Cigarettes"

Urban: Kodak Black Holds Top Spot; Muni Long Top 3; 2 Chainz Top 10

* KODAK BLACK tops the Urban chart for a 4th week with "Super Gremlin," featuring SYKO BOB

* MUNI LONG goes top 3 with "Hrs and Hrs," rising 4*-3* and +745 spins

* 2 CHAINZ goes top 10 with "Pop Music," up 11*-10* and +251 spins

* ROD WAVE is top 15, up 16*-12* with "By Your Side," at +306 spins

* MOHEAD MIKE goes top 20 with "PTPOM," up 21*-18*

* GUCCI MANE is top 20 as well, rising 24*-19* with "Rumors," featuring LIL DURK, at +262 spins

* JNR CHOI is top 20 at Rhythmic and Urban, going 27*-20* with "To The Moon," up 314 spins

* YG is just outside the top 20, up 29*-21* with "Scared Money," up 337 spins

* SUMMER WALKER debuts at 37* with "No Love," featuring SZA, up 625 spins

* JOEBOY debuts at 40* with "Sip (Alcohol)"

Hot AC: Bieber Holds Top Spot; Gayle Top 3; Dragons Top 10; Spencer-Smith, Avril, Encanto (Cast) Top 20

* JUSTIN BIEBER holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Ghost"

* GAYLE goes top 3 with her Top 40 chart topper "abcdefu," up 5*-3* and is up 392 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 10, up 11*-10* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" - up 672 spins

* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH goes top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Fingers Crossed," up 237 spins

* AVRIL LAVIGNE and BLACKBEAR also enter the top 20, rising 22*-19* with "Love It When You Hate Me," up 277 spins

* ENCANTO (CAST) hits the top 20, up 23*-20* with "We Don't Talk About Bruno, up 160 spins

* A huge debut for 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER at 21* with "Complete Mess," up 769 spins

* Another big debut comes from CAMILA CABELLO and ED SHEERAN with "Bam Bam" at 24* and +591 spins

Active Rock: Shinedown New #1; Foo Fighters Top 3; Muse Top 5; Asking Alexandria, Mammoth WVH, Ghost Top 10

* SHINEDOWN holds the top spot with "Planet Zero" for a 2nd week

* FOO FIGHTERS is now top 3 as "Love Dies Young" moves 4*-3*

* MUSE go top 5, rising 7*-5* with "Won't Stand Down" and are +115 spins

* Three songs enter the top 15, led by ASKING ALEXANDRIA, up 12*-8* with "Never Gonna Learn" at +83 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH is top 10 with "Epiphany," up 11*-9*

* GHOST is the third new entry with "Call Me Little Sunshine," up 13*-10* and +71 spins

* PAPA ROACH goes top 15, up 18*-14* with "Stand Up" at +95 spins

* EDDIE VEDDER is also top 15 with "Brother The Cloud"

* Four songs go top 20 this week led by WAGE WAR, up 21*-17* with "Circle The Drain," up 94 spins

* ATREYU go 22*-18* with "Untouchable," featuring JACOBY SHADDIX

* DOROTHY surges 25*-19* with "Rest In Peace," up 134 spins

* A DAY TO REMEMBER leaps 24*-20* with "Re-entry," featuring MARK HOPPUS

* VOLBEAT has the top debut at 33* with "Temple Of Ekur"

* BLACK KEYS are back and enter at 35* with "Wild Child"

* AYRON JONES enters at 36* with "Hot Friends"

* TURNSTILE comes aboard at 39* with "Mystery"

Alternative: Imagine Dragons Hold Top Spot; Muse Top 3; Portugal Top 5; Bob Moses Top 10; Turnstile, Wilderado Top 15

* IMAGINE DRAGONS hold the top spot for a 6th week with "Enemy From League Of Legends"

* MUSE are now top 3 with "Won't Stand Down," moving 5*-3*

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN go top 5 with "What, Me Worry?," up 9*-5* and +213 spins

* BOB MOSES enter the top 10, up 13*-10* with "Love Brand New" and +114 spins

* TURNSTILE are top 15, up 17*-13* with "Mystery" at +103 spins

* WILDERADO also go top 15 with "Head Right," moving 16*-14* and +51 spins

* GIRL IN RED enter the top 20 with "I'll Call You Mine"

* BLACK KEYS are back and land the top debut at 28* with "Wild Child" with 548 spins

* FLORENCE + THE MACHINE debut at 33* with "My Love"

* MITSKI debuts at 36* with "The Only Heartbreaker"

Triple A: Chili Peppers New #1; Portugal. The Man Runner Up; Lumineers Top 10; Spoon Top 15

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS take over the top spot, moving 4*-1* with "Black Summer"

* PORTUGAL. THE MAN are the new runner up, moving 5*-2* with "What, Me Worry?," at +30 spins

* HEAD AND THE HEART are nearing the top 5, up 10*-6* with "Virginia (Wind In The Heart)" and are +82 spins

* LUMINEERS leap into the top 10 with "Where We Are," up 12*-10* and are +49 spins

* SPOON go top 15, up 17*-14* with "Wild"

* HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF debut at 29* with "PIERCED ARROWS"

« see more Net News