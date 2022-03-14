-
WVIK/Quad-Cities, IL-IA Plans To Move Classical To Translator, Make Main Signal All-News-Talk
AUGUSTANA COLLEGE noncommercial News-Talk-Classical WVIK/ROCK ISLAND, IL (QUAD-CITIES) will move all of its Classical programming to FM translator K289BI and will make the primary WVIK signal all-News-Talk, reports the QUAD-CITY TIMES.
GM JAY PEARCE told the TIMES that the translator's signal will be improved and the move will not happen "until we have a frequency that covers all of the QUAD-CITIES."