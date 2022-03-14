Partners

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT LATIN-IBERIA has partnered with WK RECORDS, the label founded by WK ENTERTAINMENT CEO WALTER KOLM. The roster includes ALEX ROSE, FOREIGN TECK, SEVEN KAYNE, and CHEO GALLEGO; the label is headed by CEO/Head of Music HORACIO RODRIGUEZ, with GM OSCAR GUITIÁN leading the Pop and Urban Division and ALBERTO DE LEÓN heading the Regional Mexican Division.

“We have an incredible relationship with the entire WK family,” said SONY MUSIC LATIN-IBERIA Chairman/CEO AFO VERDE. “This was a natural next step for us, and we’re excited to work with WK RECORDS to launch a whole new generation of international superstars together.”

“This partnership is personally meaningful to me because of the trust and admiration that I have for ROB STRINGER, AFO and SONY MUSIC,” said KOLM. “It confirms our shared vision to continue to lead and impact the Latin music industry with an unparalleled world-wide magnitude, as we combine our strengths and build an unprecedented alliance.”

“We are delighted to join SONY MUSIC LATIN-IBERIA in this new chapter for WK RECORDS,” said RODRIGUEZ. “Both groups have enjoyed a rewarding relationship through the years and this partnership will be the key driving force behind WK RECORDS' ambition to become one of the top Latin music companies in the world.”

