Delfyette

FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS afternoon host SONNY DELFYETTE is gathering stories from refugees fleeing war-torn UKRAINE to church shelters along the POLISH border (INDUSTRY SNAP) .



“What I’ve seen is a perspective many don’t get to see,” said DELFYETTE. “The pain and fear are very real, but time and time again, one actuality after another, GOD is being glorified.”



DELFYETTE is available for interviews this week. Contact PD KELLY CORDAY at (469) 801-7014 or kcorday@kcbi.org for more information.

