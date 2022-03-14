Radiothon

BINNIE MEDIA Classic Hits WFNK (107.5 FRANK FM) and Country WTHT (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, ME and their affiliates, Classic Hits WBQX (106.9 FRANK FM) and Country WBYA (105.5 THE WOLF)/ROCKLAND, ME, raised $473,491 for the BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL (BBCH) at MAINE MEDICAL CENTER in their 17th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon MARCH 10th-12th.

BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming HEATH COLE said, "BBCH does so much for our children, families, and community ... and once again, I'm so proud of our team, incredible listeners, and generous local businesses who were instrumental in supporting such an important cause. This is what we love to do and it takes a village. Thank you all so much!"

FRANK FM Dir./Programming LEIF ERICKSON said, "As MAINE grows, so grows the BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, and the Cares for Kids Radiothon. Having a front seat to this inspiring event since our first radiothon in 2006, nothing inspires me more than the generosity of our listeners, and the compassion of our on-air talent in connecting with our listeners. When MAINE's kids benefit, it's an inspiring win for all."

The hospital's Philanthropy Manager, KATE RICHARDSON, said, “It’s difficult to put into words the gratitude that we feel for the BINNIE team who devote three days every year to helping us tell the story of the BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. I can think of no better way of demonstrating the power of community than this event ... to support the kids and families at our local children’s hospital, and will undoubtedly make a lifesaving difference in the year ahead.”





Rick Johnson, Leif Erikson, Kera Alibrio, Michelle Taylor, Amy Ryan, Andy Austin, Chris Clare





