Valentine

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM)/LOS ANGELES morning host SEAN VALENTINE has signed a new multi-year deal to remain with the station. Terms of the deal were not announced; VALENTINE joined sister top 40 KIIS in 1996 and moved to 104.3 MYFM in 2007.

“MYFM and VALENTINE are synonymous -- he is a true pro who is the cornerstone of MYFM and I am thrilled that he’ll continue to host the morning show for many more years,” said MYFM PD and iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES SVP/Programming JOHN PEAKE. “Each day thousands of SoCal listeners wake up to a fun, energetic and authentic show where they learn, laugh, shed a tear and never get bored. I am thrilled to have VALENTINE continue to anchor the MYFM morning show.

“After 25 years in L.A. with iHEARTMEDIA, I am still pumped to come to work every day and make that special connection with the audience,” said VALENTINE. “The entire 'VALENTINE IN THE MORNING' team (JILLIAN (ESCOTO), BRIAN (BURTON), JON (COMOUCHE), VALERIE (HERNANDEZ) and I) are super excited about the honor of being a part of our listeners’ daily lives now for the next several years. We’re truly a family, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. Thank you to JOHN PEAKE and everyone at iHEARTMEDIA.”

