McCollum

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE's PARKER MCCOLLUM for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "To Be Loved By You." This marks MCCOLLUM's second #1 single.

MCCOLLUM shared his excitement about his #1 and his RODEOHOUSTON sellout on INSTAGRAM, writing, "73,000 tickets sold out last night. And 'To Be Loved By You' went #1 this weekend. Idk what else to say. To Country radio and to HOUSTON, TX … THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!"

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MCA NASHVILLE SVP KATIE DEAN; UMG VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MCA Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BRIANA GALLUCCIO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion MIRANDA McDONALD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNA WIDMER, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion DONNA JO PASSUNTINO, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MICHELLE TYRRELL and Coord./Promotion SHANNON HOGAN.

