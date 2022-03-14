Rowntree

Former iHEARTRADIO national Alternative host ADRIAN "A.D." ROWNTREE is joining HUBBARD RADIO Rock KSHE/ST. LOUIS as co-host in mornings with longtime KSHE host JOHN ULETT. The addition of ROWNTREE, who also served as APD at Rock KYMT (93.1 THE MOUNTAIN)/LAS VEGAS since 2019 and afternoon host at Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON and previously was APD/MD/Host at Active Rock KIOZ (ROCK 105.3)/SAN DIEGO, will take effect APRIL 4th. At the same time, morning co-host GUY “FAVAZZ” FAVAZZA will move to middays, LAUREN "LERN" ELWELL will continue in afternoons, and midday host MARK KLOSE will move to 6-10p (CT) and will host middays on Classic Rock KSHE-HD2.

ROWNTREE said, “I am so happy, grateful and excited to be joining the legendary KSHE-95! As America's longest running rock station, KSHE-95 has an unbelievable legacy, and I'm honored to contribute to its next chapter. Working alongside U-MAN, FAVAZZ, LERN & MARK KLOSE and getting to be part of such a passionate group of creative thinkers is an amazing opportunity to thrive and grow. Thank you so much to (OM) TOMMY MATTERN, (Brand/Content Dir.) MARTY LINCK, (VP/Market Manager) JOHN KIJOWSKI, and of course (EVP/Programming) GREG STRASSELL at HUBBARD for bringing me on board. Thanks also to my guys BRAD SAMUEL and KRAIG KITCHIN for everything. Good Morning, ST. LOUIS!”

LINCK said, “A.D. has been on our radar for a long time, and it’s great to get the deal done and to introduce him to our passionate KSHE audience. He’s such a great fit with his rock n’ roll knowledge, engaging personality and storytelling skills, he will help lead KSHE into the future.”

KIJOWSKI added, “A.D. is a top-tier talent, and he will be an amazing fit for KSHE-95. While he’s been entertaining audiences in the biggest markets in the country for many years, we’re happy to now have him 100% focused on building the KSHE brand in ST. LOUIS, and we know our fans will love him.”

