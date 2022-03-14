Franiak

JUSTIN FRANIAK has officially been named co-host with DEANNA MARIE of the morning show at BEASLEY AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE. FRANIAK has been filling in at WJBR and at sister Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA since FEBRUARY; he previously hosted mornings at Country WBBL (93.7 THE BULL)/SANTA ROSA, CA, afternoons at WHWK (98.1 THE HAWK) and middays at WWYL (KISS 104.1)BINGHAMTON, NY, and APD/afternoons at WHDL (HOT 107.1) and nights at WPIG (95.7 THE BIG PIG)/OLEAN, NY. Before his hosting career, FRANIAK was a promotions assistant and "stunt guy" at AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA on JOSH INNES' afternoon show.

“Sometimes you just get lucky, and in this case, we have by teaming up DEANNA MARIE and JUSTIN FRANIAK,” said PD ERIC JOHNSON. “We knew from the first listen that we heard something special in JUSTIN and DEANNA together. We think our listeners will agree. I look forward to working with and listening to DEANNA & JUSTIN IN THE MORNING on MIX 99.5 WJBR!”

“I am super excited to be back home on the EAST COAST after a few years away,” said FRANIAK. “I really look forward to working with DEANNA, it feels like we’ve known each other forever.”

