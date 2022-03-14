Top 10

The top three national radio advertisers on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for MARCH 7-13 are the same as last week, with INDEED making it ten of the last eleven weeks in the lead, followed again by iHEARTRADIO promos and PROGRESSIVE. iHEART's podcast promo push elevated "INVENTING ANNA: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST," the companion podcast to the TV show, into fourth place.

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #1; 72668 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 65263)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 56499)

4. INVENTING ANNA THE OFFICIAL PODCAST (--; 40108)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 37017)

6. BABBEL (#4; 35061)

7. CRICKET (#6; 33382)

8. MCDONALD'S (#13; 30184)

9. DELL (#47; 28112)

10. LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE (#13; 27288)

