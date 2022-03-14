-
Another Week For Indeed Atop Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Chart For March 7-13
by Perry Michael Simon
March 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The top three national radio advertisers on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for MARCH 7-13 are the same as last week, with INDEED making it ten of the last eleven weeks in the lead, followed again by iHEARTRADIO promos and PROGRESSIVE. iHEART's podcast promo push elevated "INVENTING ANNA: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST," the companion podcast to the TV show, into fourth place.
The top 10:
1. INDEED (previous week #1; 72668 instances)
2. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 65263)
3. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 56499)
4. INVENTING ANNA THE OFFICIAL PODCAST (--; 40108)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 37017)
6. BABBEL (#4; 35061)
7. CRICKET (#6; 33382)
8. MCDONALD'S (#13; 30184)
9. DELL (#47; 28112)
10. LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE (#13; 27288)