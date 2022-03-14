Blaha (Photo: NBA.com)

Longtime DETROIT PISTONS television and radio play-by-play announcer GEORGE BLAHA is undergoing a heart bypass procedure on TUESDAY (3/15) that will cause him to miss the rest of this NBA season.

BLAHA, who has been with the PISTONS since 1976 and is heard on BALLY SPORTS DETROIT television and on AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT when the PISTONS are on national television, said, “I am disappointed to miss the remainder of the season, but my health is the number one priority right now and I have a great team of doctors guiding my short-term and long-term health. I’m grateful that they caught my issue early and they expect a full recovery. I look forward to getting back to full speed with rest and rehabilitation during the offseason and returning next year for my 47th season calling games for the PISTONS.”

“GEORGE is part of our family and he and his wife, Mary, have our full support every step of the way,” said PISTONS owner TOM GORES. “GEORGE is in the best of care and in great spirits. We join his many fans, friends and colleagues in wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

« see more Net News