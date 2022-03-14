Schonely (Photo: Twitter @trailblazers)

BILL SCHONELY, the original radio voice of the NBA's PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, has announced his retirement at the age of 92. SCHONLEY, the team's play-by-play announcer for 30 years starting with the expansion year of 1970-71 and since 2003 a team ambassador, is known for his catchphrase "Rip City" and will be honored by the team at their last home game of the season on APRIL 10th against UTAH.

“BILL has been a fixture of the TRAIL BLAZERS organization since its inception and will continue to be forever engrained in this city,” said Pres./Business Operations DEWAYNE HANKINS. “We thank BILL immensely for his 50+ years of hard work and everything he has given to our organization, the city of PORTLAND and the entire NBA community.”

