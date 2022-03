Jack White

Artist and label owner JACK WHITE has called upon major labels SONY, UNIVERSAL, and WARNER, to build their own vinyl record pressing plants in light of recent supply chain issues and manufacturing bottlenecks. He did so via a written and video statement explaining the dilemma of the demand for more vinyl.

WHITE said, "I've done everything within my power to help. THIRD MAN RECORDS began a concentrated focus on vinyl in 2009 with hopes of exposing its wider potential to the farthest reaches of the music industry. In 2017, I furthered my commitment by opening THIRD MAN PRESSING… a plant which has always been open to anyone and everyone who walks in the door and wants to press a record, from bedroom hip hop artists to field recording documentarians. And in the last year, I’ve doubled down and invested in even more record presses, more employees to run them, and more shifts to try and accommodate the insane growing demand for vinyl product."

He added," There are people who will say - isn’t this good for THIRD MAN? More demand than you can handle? To which I say, even though THIRD MAN benefits in the short term, in the long term it ultimately hurts everyone involved in the vinyl ecosystem given the bottlenecks and delays. Something needs to be done. In this spirit, I turn to our collegial big brothers in the music world, SONY, UNIVERSAL, and WARNER, and politely implore them to help alleviate this unfortunate backlog and start dedicating resources to build pressing plants themselves."

"Across the globe, there are now a handful of NEW companies, building both automated and manual vinyl presses. It’s easier to purchase a vinyl press now than it has been in four decades. And with more ancillary innovators popping up every day helping advance every facet of the industry, this isn’t a difficult decision to make. It’s a no-brainer."

Watch the full video here.

