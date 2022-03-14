Pike

DICK BROADCASTING has signed host of JARED & KATIE IN THE MORNINGS, JARED PIKE to a multi-year contract extension. JARED has been with DICK BROADCASTING for 15 years and will celebrate the nationally syndicated show's 10-year anniversary in June of 2022.

PIKE said, “I’m humbled and honored to be able to work for many more years on a show I love with talented people like Katie, Jason Goodman, Man Kisser Matt and Intern Squidward. I am grateful that Dick Broadcasting believes in me and our show!”

VP/Programming, DICK BROADCASTING JASON GOODMAN added, "We continue to believe that radio needs to dominate with entertaining personalities that spark emotion for continued success. We are delighted to have JARED sign a multi-year contract to continue the show's success!"





