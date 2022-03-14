Harris

URBAN ONE-RADIO ONE has tapped CHRIS HARRIS to program Urban WIZF (101.1 THE WIZ)/CINCINNATI and Top 40/Rhythmic WCKX (POWER 107.5 -106.3)/COLUMBUS, OH. He'll be based in CINNCINNATI.

RADIO ONE SVP/Programming COLBY TYNER said, “It feels great to bring CHRIS back home to the RADIO ONE family. He has a lot of passion for the business, and we look forward to having him in CINCINNATI and COLUMBUS.”

HARRIS added, “I’m excited to be going back to where it all started for me 20 years ago at RADIO ONE. I’m excited for this new chapter in my professional career. I’m looking forward to working and learning from COLBY. I’m also excited to be working with DAN ABERCROMBIE, KIMBERLY KYLE, EDDIE HARRELL, Jr., and the all-star programming teams at THE WIZ and POWER as we continue to grow and build both brands.”

His radio career started in 2002 with RADIO ONE as a Promotions Assist./Web Coordinator at WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3)/DC. His resume also includes MD/Programming Assist. at Urban WKYS (93.9)/WASHINGTON DC, MD at CARTER BROADCAST GROUP Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ)/KANSAS CITY, MD/APD at iHEARTRADIO BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK, and contract work for HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINTON DC.

