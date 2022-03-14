Summer Tour Dates Out

Multi-platinum selling Alternative Band INCUBUS has announced plans for a Summer tour which will include support by SUBLIME WITH ROME and THE AQUADOLLS. The tour will kick off in WEST PALM BEACH, FL, at iTHINK FINANCIAL AMPHITHEATRE and continue through the U.S. making stops in ATLANTA, CHICAGO, DALLAS and more before wrapping up in BEND, OR, at HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATRE on SEPTEMBER 3RD. Tickets to the general public will begin on-sales March 18th at 10am local time HERE.

