Sale Talks Continue

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports that a group including ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CORP. is working on buying NIELSEN HOLDINGS for about $15 billion, including debt. The JOURNAL story has NIELSEN's market value at $6.2 billion, with an enterprise value of more than $11 billion and a debt of more than $5 billion.

Since 2018, ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CORP. has owned a stake in NIELSEN HOLDINGS. At that time, ELLIOTT pushed for NIELSEN to pursue a sale. NIELSEN split into two entities and sold off its market analytics side, GLOBAL CONNECT, in 2021. It held on to its media business.

See more from the THE WALL STREET JOURNAL.

