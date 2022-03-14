Parker (Photo: Sweet Talk Publicity)

Country singer/songwriter LANDON PARKER has signed with EM.CO (ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY), the management firm behind TIM McGRAW. The company is led by Pres. SCOTT SIMAN and VP/Artist Management JAMES STEWART. He will also be represented by CAA's ROD ESSIG.

PARKER was signed to McGRAW's FREE DIVE publishing company in partnership with TRISCORE MUSIC in 2021. On FRIDAY (3/18), PARKER is set to release two songs produced by BLAKE CHANCEY, "Good Beer Drinkin'," which he co-wrote with CODY GREGG, and "Caught Me At A Good Time," which he co-wrote with CHANCEY and JOSH HOGE. An EP is planned for release via BAD ASS RECORDS later this year.

“We signed LANDON to our publishing company last year, and he's just been cranking out hits,” said SIMAN. “We're eager to get this music out and take this to the next level.”

“We've known LANDON since he came to town,” said STEWART. “His voice and songwriting are unparalleled. To say we're excited to have him on board is an understatement.”

“I’m so proud to be working with such a hard-hitting crew," said PARKER. "Everyone at EM.CO, CAA and FREE DIVE, with our TRISCORE MUSIC partnership, has believed in my vision. This dream wouldn’t be possible without them. I’m grateful for their support and I’m ready for fans to hear this music!”

« see more Net News