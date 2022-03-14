Chinouriri (Photo: Martina Martian)





Break Out Artist RACHEL CHINOURIRI has signed a worldwide deal with ATLAS ARTISTS / PARLOPHONE, which includes ELEKTRA RECORDS in the U.S. The LONDON by-way-of ZIMBABWE alternative-indie-pop singer has also just released a new single “All I Ever Asked" to coincide with the announcment. The single is an introspective song about not settling in a relationship. It was co-written by CHINOURIRI, GLENN ROBERTS, AND JAMIE LLOYD TAYLOR, and produced by OLI BAYSTON and DANIEL HYLTON-NUAMAH. Earlier this week, “All I Ever Asked” was also named CLARA AMFO’s Hottest Record on BBC RADIO 1.

“All I Ever Asked” arrives on the heels of an incredible period of growth for CHINOURIRI, following her stunning ballad “So My Darling (Acoustic),” which has quickly become a viral fan-favorite, racking up 1M+ global streams per week since its release in JANUARY. The highly-anticipated song also inspired nearly 40k TIKTOK creations to the short snippet CHINOURIRI shared ahead of release. The spike in creations prompted the community of Black female creators across the U.S. to use the track as a soundtrack to their daily content.

CHINOURIRI said, "‘All I Ever Asked’ was inspired by a breakup my friend was going through, and it made me reflect on a similar situation I was going through too; the feeling of asking someone you love to respect you in the simplest form and realizing it’s the bare minimum. It’s also about realizing your own worth and not settling for someone who cannot be what you need.”

