Former CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO PD DOMINIC “ZAKK” ZACCAGNINI has been named PD at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAM-A and Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER and News-Talk WSYR-A/SYRACUSE. ZACCAGNINI, a former host at FOX SPORTS RADIO and WLUP/CHICAGO. will report to SVP/UPSTATE NEW YORK TIAS SCHUSTER.

“ZAKK is a winner with deep programming knowledge coming from multiple formats and major markets,” said SCHUSTER. “We look forward to his vision, energy, and leadership that he will bring to our stations.”

“We are excited to welcome ZAKK to the team,” said Market Pres. ROBERT MORGAN. “His passion for compelling spoken word radio and his successful experience working with high performing talent make him a perfect fit for this role.”

“It is a privilege for me to join so many talented professionals and become part of these amazing brands in this management role,” said ZACCAGNINI. “I am grateful and very excited for this opportunity. Thanks to everyone at iHEARTMEDIA for making it happen!”

