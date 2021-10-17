Allen (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ JIMMIE ALLEN for earning 63 MEDIABASE adds this week on his new single, “Down Home,” making it the most added at Country radio.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS and Dir./National Promotion STAN MARCZEWSKI; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; STONEY CREEK Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARY FOREST CAMPBELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion MATT VIEIRA, and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LEXI WILLSON; BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Syndication & Secondary Promotions ELLEN MUNDY FORD and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

