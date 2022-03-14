Michael W. Smith

MICHAEL W. SMITH joined Country Faith Radio with HILLARY SCOTT to talk about recreating his 'Worship' album 20 years later. He also shared about creating Rocketown, a safe place for at-risk young people, and keeping it up and running all these years later.



SMITH said, "What I thought would be the least successful record of my career is the biggest record of my career. All around the world, I don't know how it happened, but it just found its way onto every continent. So I just had this wild thing of going, "Maybe we're supposed to go reimagine that record with no band, no drums, no guitar. Let's just do it with a full symphony orchestra and 12 singers," and we did, and it was a magical night, and I'll never forget it, and I'm so glad I did it."



