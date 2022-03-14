Keith Hagan: New Company

Longtime music industry vet KEITH HAGAN has opened a NEW YORK-based management/ marketing/publicity company, SKYLARK ARTIST MANAGEMENT.

For the past 12 years, HAGAN was the co-owner of SKH MUSIC, where he was personally involved with the careers of the AFGHAN WHIGS TOTO, KENNY ROGERS and ROBERT FINLEY.

Commented HAGAN, “During the pandemic, I was quite active in a couple of different areas, not all of them management-related. I became a full-time volunteer for JOE BIDEN’s campaign along with contributing to the launch of BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS. However, at the end of last year, I felt the time was finally right to strike out on my own fully. I have an excellent support team around me here at SKYLARK, and I’m very excited for what the future holds.”

The AFGHAN WHIGS, ROBERT FINLEY, CYMANDE and LILY & MADELEINE will all join HAGAN at SKYLARK, along with new signings BETH ORTON, the WHITMORE SISTERS and THE MASTERSONS. HAGAN will also continue to handle publicity for the KENNY ROGERS estate.

Added HAGAN, “I pride myself on being a strategist first with the artists I work with. I’m in a unique position to guide my artists’ careers from many different vantage points due to my long and varied experience in the music business. It feels good to be starting this company with a ton of forward momentum by the artists we look after.”

Prior to co-founding SKH MUSIC with fellow vet STEVE KARAS, HAGAN served as VP/GM at PFA MEDIA, helping launch the company in 2002, working a wide range of media campaigns for PAUL McCARTNEY, AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, PAUL WELLER and STEREOPHONICS, among others.

HAGAN \served for nearly eight years as the VP/Publicity for MAMMOTH RECORDS, which was acquired by the WALT DISNEY COMPANY.

Before his long tenure at MAMMOTH, HAGAN served as the “alternative” publicist at ARISTA RECORDS for two years, spearheading the campaign for SARAH McLACHLAN’s breakthrough album "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy" and working with both SPIRITUALIZED and THE CHURCH.

The NEW YORK CITY native (and diehard NEW YORK KNICK season-ticket holder) began his career by interning for CBS RECORDS' College Department, followed by internships at I.R.S. RECORDS, CHRYSALIS RECORDS and EMI RECORDS.

