Magic 92.5 Will Fill Your Tank

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO will give away $12,000 in free gas along with PALOMAR HEALTH to local listeners of the "Beat Of SAN DIEGO" to help defray rising prices at the pump caused, in part, by the RUSSIAN invasion of the UKRAINE.

Starting MONDAY, MARCH 21st through FRIDAY, APRIL 15th, XHRM will give a $500 gas card to the listener who hears the winning “Magic Song Of The Day” and is the 92nd caller to the studio. Contest details and an additional weekly opportunity to win a $500 gas card, open only to residents of SAN DIEGO COUNTY, are online at magic925.com.

PD/afternoon drive host R. DUBL commented, “Right now everyone is feeling the pain at the pump and we’re happy to offer a little relief. While other radio stations are fooling around with those awkward national contests, it feels good to be filling the tanks of so many SAN DIEGANS. This is the best part about being a local radio station – giving back to our local listeners that live right here in SAN DIEGO…like us!”

Commented PALOMAR HEALTH President/CEO DIANE HANSEN, “Furthering our dedication and commitment to our community, we’ve teamed up with MAGIC 92.5 to bring you $12,000 of free gas to offer more help and care to our local community."

« see more Net News