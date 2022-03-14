Carlos Branco Returns To L.A. Market

MERUELO MEDIA Spanish Rhythmic KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES has named CARLOS BRANCO its new APD. This marks a return to L.A. for BRANCO, who leaves UNIVISION after 15 years, most recently overseeing the content and brand expansion for five of its Adult Contemporary stations and a network afternoon drive show.

MERUELO MEDIA VP/Audio HAZ MONTANA welcomed CARLOS back to the area. “CARLOS knows the market, has produced successful morning and afternoon drive shows, and brings a great depth of knowledge in music programming. I’m excited he’ll have the tools of CALI 93.9 as a live and local station.”

BRANCO will be reporting to MONTANA, with a mission to grow the momentum of the station, which targets a Millennial LATINO generation for its blend of "Reggaeton y Más," along with its exclusive all-female lineup

Said BRANCO, “I am excited to be back in the city that helped make my dreams possible. Now it’s my chance to pay it forward and help my new team at CALI 93.9 achieve their goals. I love L.A.!”

Added MERUELO MEDIA CEO/President OTTO PADRON, “In just two years since its launch, CALI 93.9 has grown in amazing ways and has a bright future ahead. SOCAL has made us the fastest-growing station in the market and NAB recognized us with a MARCONI for Spanish Language Station of the Year. Adding CARLOS’ amazing track record, creative vision, flawless execution and inspiring leadership to the CALI team is a perfect storm!”

