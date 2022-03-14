-
BIA Blog: $14.7 Billion Local Ad Audio Market Forecast
by Roy Trakin
March 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
In a market ad forecast released by BIA ADVISORY SERVICES here, the local audio market ad forecast could be as much as $14.7 billion.
The local audio advertising marketplace is increasingly becoming more competitive with additional streaming services and podcasts. While the shares of local Radio OTA (Over-the-Air) advertising is eroding, Radio Digital is increasing, providing radio stations an avenue to still increase their sales.
Overall, BIA estimates nearly $15 billion will be spent on ad-supported local audio platforms including broadcast radio and digital audio. BIA’s full audio forecast covers the 2019-2026 time period.
BIA’s local Audio estimate breaks out advertising revenue forecast for 2022 from each of these local ad-supported local audio platforms:
Radio OTA (Over-the-Air) – ($12.7 billion) All revenues generated by local radio stations for sale of time to either national or local advertisers from their over-the-air broadcasts. Does not include any advertising sold by the national radio networks.
Radio Digital – ($1.7 billion) All revenues generated by local radio stations from national, regional and local advertisers targeting a local market from their online activities. Includes display and streaming advertising revenue other than PANDORA.
PANDORA – ($400 million) Audio and display advertising revenue generated by PANDORA from national, regional and local advertisers targeting a local market.