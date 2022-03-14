Podcast Action

Subscription news and media website PUCK is launching one new podcast, co-created with BILL SIMMONS and SPOTIFY's THE RINGER, and converting another from weekly to daily.

The new podcast is "THE TOWN," hosted by PUCK founding partner and former HOLLYWOOD REPORTER Editor MATTHEW BELLONI, posting two to four times per week and covering breaking show business news. Meanwhile, the current "THE POWERS THAT BE," hosted by PETER HAMBY and distributed through CADENCE13, is moving to a daily schedule of 15-20 minute shows.

