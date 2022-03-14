Yoshiki: Philanthropy In Action (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

JAPANESE rock star YOSHIKI, who is now living in LOS ANGELES, has rallied his social media fanbase to raise $5 million to donate to the UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND. YOSHIKI announced the donation campaign on his social media channels and put in an initial approx 10,000,000 yen ($87,000 USD) donation with a call to action for his fans to also donate towards the urgent need for immediate action on behalf of those affected by the war. He now wants to encourage other celebrities, musicians, and influencers to rally their fanbase to do the same to help the embattled country.

YOSHIKI is one of the most influential composers in JAPANESE history selling over 50 million albums worldwide as the leader of the band X JAPAN headlining the world's largest stages, including the COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL (2018), LONDON's WEMBLEY ARENA, and JAPAN's premier venue TOKYO DOME, which they sold out a record-breaking 18 times. He has collaborated with BEATLES producer SIR GEORGE MARTIN, QUEEN, SARAH BRIGHTMAN, THE CHAINSMOKERS, BONO, WILL.I.AM and ST. VINCENT.

In recognition of years of his active philanthropy, YOSHIKI was one of FORBES ASIA’s 30 Heroes Of Philanthropy in 2019. In 2021, he was awarded the prestigious JAPANESE MEDAL OF HONOR for his charitable efforts. His nonprofit organization, YOSHIKI FOUNDATION AMERICA, has surpassed $2 million in donations to charities in line with its mission to support humanitarian causes worldwide.

