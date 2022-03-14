Mota Arrives

Former longtime LOS ANGELES ANGELS broadcaster JOSE MOTA is heading up the 5 Freeway to call select LOS ANGELES DODGERS games on both English and Spanish radio broadcasts. MOTA's addition is one of several to the DODGERS' TV and radio crews, with the addition of former DODGERS ADRIAN GONZALEZ and ERIC KARROS, ESPN Analyst and U.S. Gold Medal softball star JESSICA MENDOZA, and former major league pitcher and FOX SPORTS analyst DONTRELLE WILLIS to the television side on SPECTRUM SPORTSNET LA.

MOTA briefly played in the majors for the SAN DIEGO PADRES and KANSAS CITY ROYALS; his father MANNY played, coached, and served as a broadcaster for the DODGERS for many years. The DODGERS radio networks are headed by iHEARTMEDIA/DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS) and UNIVISION Spanish News-Talk KTNQ-A/LOS ANGELES.

“I am really excited for this opportunity to join the Dodgers and their world-class, globally-recognized organization,” said MOTA. “I am so blessed to be able to follow in the footsteps of my father and I look forward to connecting with the DODGER fan base in LOS ANGELES and around the world in both English and Spanish in my new broadcast role.”

