COLUMBIA FM, INC. is selling W234BH/WEST HAZELTON, PA and COLUMBIA BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling Classic Hits WHLM-A-W282CO/BLOOMSBURG, PA, W288CF/DANVILLE, PA, and WBWX-A-W242CY/BERWICK, PA to SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC/SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA, LLC for $450,000.

In other filings with the FCC, CHUCK MARSH's LYNCHBURG MEDIA PARTNERS, INC. is selling Country WKHF (93.7 THE REBEL)/LYNCHBURG, VA to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORP. for $488,000, with $478,191 of that being assumption of a note issued by TODD ROBINSON's WVJT, LLC to the seller when ROBINSON sold the station to it for $500,000 last year.

DANNY BLIZZARD's MACON COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling Country WMNZ-A/MONTEZUMA, GA to LANCE TEELE's BUCK CREEK MUSIC, LLC for $65,000.

The estate of GEORGE V. DOMERESE (TIMOTHY DOMERESE, Administrator) is selling Regional Mexican KMTL-A-K250CF (RADIO LA RAZA)/SHERWOOD-LITTLE ROCK, AR to RADIO LA RAZA, LLC for $70,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

CURTIS MEDIA's CRESCENT MEDIA GROUP LLC has closed on the sale of Sports WSJS-A (SPORTS HUB) and the construction permit for W276DS/WINSTON-SALEM, NC to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $625,000.

CHRISTOPHER PACHECO's FAT DAWGS 7 BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of its 50% interest in ONE PUTT PARTNERSHIP to KATRINA (KATIE) OSTLUND for $1.4 million, thus dissolving the partnership by which JOHN OSTLUND's JSA BROADCASTING and FAT DAWGS 7 combined their FRESNO market operations. ONE PUTT BROADCASTING itself directly owns three stations, Classic Rock KJFX (95.7 THE FOX), Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1), and Classic Hits KJWL (K-JEWEL 105.5), while JSA owns Oldies KYNO-A and Top 40 KWDO (99.3 NOW FM)/FRESNO and FAT DAWGS 7 owns Sports KFIG-A (ESPN 1430)/FRESNO and Sports KFPT-A (790 ESPN RADIO 2 THE DEUCE)/CLOVIS; FAT DAWGS 7 also paid a moving cost reimbursement of $150,000.

And DJ TWO RIVERS RADIO, INC. has closed on the transfer of News-Talk WBBA-F/PITTSFIELD, IL and Country WJBM-A-W284DN (REAL COUNTRY 104.7/1480)/JERSEYVILLE, IL to GBI COMMUNICATIONS, LLC in settlement of lawsuits.

