Celebrating Tom Brady Unretiring

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK)/TAMPA BAY, FL has flipped to 98.7 THE G.O.A.T. to celebrate the return of TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS legendary quarterback TOM BRADY, who is coming back to play next season after announcing his retirement earlier this year.

A link to the station website at 987theshark.com reveals posts about BRADY "Coming Back" from retirement, reactions to his return, and the slogan "You wanted the best. You got the best."





« see more Net News