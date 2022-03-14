-
WPBB (98.7 The Shark)/Tampa Honors Tom Brady's Return With Temporary Name Change to 98.7 The G.O.A.T.
by Ken Anthony
BEASLEY Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK)/TAMPA has temporarily changed its name to 98.7 THE G.O.A.T. to celebrate TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS quarterback TOM BRADY's return from his short-lived retirement.
The station's 987theshark.com reveals posts about BRADY "Coming Back" from retirement, reactions to his return, and the slogan "You wanted the best. You got the best."