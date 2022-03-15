100 Years

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA is celebrating the AM station's 100th anniversary TODAY (3/15). The station debuted MARCH 15, 1922 and added the FM simulcast in 2010.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are honored to have such a talented and diverse team who have served WSB through the years to help us remain at the forefront of innovation that keeps us connected to our audience and local advertisers,” said VP/GM JALEIGH LONG. “100 years of community service is in our DNA and if there’s anything we are proud of, it’s the station’s rich history of uplifting the surrounding community. WSB’s never-ending commitment to innovation and embracing change will propel the us into the next century and beyond.”

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for all of us at CMG to celebrate 100 years of WSB RADIO,” added COX MEDIA GROUP SVP/Radio ROB BABIN. “I salute the many WSB employees who have committed their talent, skills, and dedication to serving their fellow citizens over the past 100 years. Equally important, WSB RADIO remains relevant thanks to the support of our advertisers and loyal audience over the years.”

