KKFR (Power 98.3 & 96.1)/Phoenix Looks To Fill Afternoon Opening
by Pete Jones
March 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM (PT)
RIVIERA/DESERT VALLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX PD BEN "DJ COMPLEX" ROMERO has an prime opening for an afternoon personality. Former afternooner CRISCO KIDD has stepped down to take on the Chief Media Officer/Dir. of Content position at DEVTEAMSIX. KIDD remains with KKFR for weekends. (NET NEWS 3/9)
ROMERO is looking for a dynamic personality that can deliver a content-rich, compelling and localized show. You should have 3+ years of full-time experience.
Get your resume, demo and references to PD BEN "DJ COMPLEX" ROMERO at Complex@power983.com.