RIVIERA/DESERT VALLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX PD BEN "DJ COMPLEX" ROMERO has an prime opening for an afternoon personality. Former afternooner CRISCO KIDD has stepped down to take on the Chief Media Officer/Dir. of Content position at DEVTEAMSIX. KIDD remains with KKFR for weekends. (NET NEWS 3/9)

ROMERO is looking for a dynamic personality that can deliver a content-rich, compelling and localized show. You should have 3+ years of full-time experience.

Get your resume, demo and references to PD BEN "DJ COMPLEX" ROMERO at Complex@power983.com.

