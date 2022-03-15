Loren Raye

Former AUDACY Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON morning co-host LOREN RAYE has got her voiceover career in full gear.

As of last SEPTEMBER, she became the female imaging voice of the ELVIS DURAN NETWORK. She is signed to ATLAS TALENT AGENCY, and as of this week, and is now available for barter through BENZTOWN.

Working out of her home studio in NEW JERSEY, LOREN told ALL ACCESS, “I am truly enjoying a nice balance between motherhood and voice over business owner.”

Find LOREN’s demos can be found at www.lorenraye.com/demos or reach her at loren@lorenraye.com.

