ATLANTIC RECORDS GROUP has promoted VP/Global A&R ATON BEN-HORIN to EVP/Global A&R. BEN-HORIN, who joined ATLANTIC parent WARNER MUSIC GROUP in 2012 and is Owner/CEO of PLUSH MANAGEMENT LLC and PLUSH RECORDING STUDIOS, has also launched a publishing partnership with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and is based in LOS ANGELES, reporting to ATLANTIC Chairman/CEO CRAIG KALLMAN.

At the same time, with BEN-HORIN's promotion, his team has also received promotions, with ANDREW GRANT named Senior Director, A&R; ADAM GROSSMAN, Senior Director, A&R; ALEX SOIFER, Senior Director, A&R; and PAM CHARBIT, Manager, A&R.

“ATON is one of the most gifted and inspired A&R people in our business,” said KALLMAN. “He can not only hear a hit, he knows how to make a hit -- pulling all the elements together that turn a song into a smash. His wide-ranging experience as a musician, songwriter, DJ, producer, studio owner, and manager gives him rare, multi-faceted expertise and insight across both the creative and business worlds. Aton has made huge contributions to the ATLANTIC and WARNER MUSIC family over the past decade, and we’re all looking forward to the amazing music we know he’ll continue to deliver.”

“It’s a privilege and honor to continue my journey with the WARNER family,” said BEN-HORIN. “It’s home to some of the most brilliant artists and innovative thinkers in the industry. The ATLANTIC roster is filled with incredible talent, and I’m continuously inspired by the music we’re creating together. I want to congratulate my amazing team on their well-deserved new posts. I also want to thank CRAIG and JULIE for their belief and support in this exciting new chapter.”

