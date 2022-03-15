Rosso

TRITON DIGITAL has promoted Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO to Pres./CEO, replacing NEAL SCHORE, who will serve as Managing Advisor to the company. ROSSO has served as Pres./Market Development since 2012 and previously was President at CITADEL MEDIA.

"I am extremely proud of TRITON DIGITAL's achievements and market-leading innovations and accomplishments, and I’m looking forward to guiding the company as we continue to fuel the growth of the global online audio industry," said ROSSO. "NEAL has always insisted that TRITON DIGITAL provide unparalleled service, unrivaled expertise and a commitment to excellence, and I look forward to building on that legacy, further expanding TRITON DIGITAL and contributing even more to the industry as we move into the next stage of growth."

"I founded TRITON DIGITAL in 2006 to reinvent the online audio industry. It has been wildly fulfilling for me to experience TRITON DIGITAL delivering innovative technology, attracting the best of the best team, and building an incredible client base in over 80 countries, and I am so grateful to our team and clients for all their loyalty and trust since launching the company over 16 years ago," said SCHORE. "I’m pleased to assume the role of Managing Advisor, and to continue to support TRITON DIGITAL’s clients and employees under JOHN’s exceptional leadership as TRITON DIGITAL continues to carry on our tradition of driving and leading our industry."

