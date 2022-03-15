Billie Eilish (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

The RECORDING ACADEMY has unveiled its first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS. On stage at the SUNDAY, APRIL 3 show on CBS will be GRAMMY nominees BROTHERS OSBORNE, BTS, BRANDI CARLILE, BILLIE EILISH, LIL NAS X with JACK HARLOW, and OLIVIA RODRIGO. This year's show will be broadcast live from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS.

BROTHERS OSBORNE are up for two GRAMMY AWARDS, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album.

BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

BRANDI CARLILE, a six-time GRAMMY winner, is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, two Song Of The Year nominations ("Right On Time") and "A Beautiful Noise" with ALICIA KEYS), Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best American Roots Performance.

Seven-time winner BILLIE EILISH is nominated for seven awards: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film.

LIL NAS X is nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video. JACK HARLOW, performing with LIL NAS X, has two nominations for his work on LIL NAS X's "Montero", Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year.

First-time nominee OLIVIA RODRIGO is up for seven GRAMMY AWARDS: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

