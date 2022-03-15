Hughes (l) and Bonnet (r)

Independent music publisher REEL MUSIK WERKS has expanded the team at its NASHVILLE headquarters, hiring DEREK HUGHES as Studio & Creative Mgr. and ARMANDO BONNET as Studio & Sync Asst.

HUGHES is a producer and songwriter, currently composing his first feature film, set to be released later this year. The OKLAHOMA native also works in the EDM industry with artists LUX and ADARA.

BONNET is a producer, artist, songwriter and engineer who hails from PUERTO RICO.

“We are excited to welcome two new additions to our RMW family,” said REEL MUSIKWERKS CEO TERI NELSON CARPENTER. “DEREK is a gifted composer and producer, and ARMANDO has an amazing creative sense. We look forward to growing our artist roster and music catalogue with the assistance of these two talented professionals.”

