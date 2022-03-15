Austin

AUDACY Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN) and Sports KMTT-A (910 ESPN)/PORTLAND, OR Brand Mgr. JEFF AUSTIN has been named Brand Mgr. at Sports KIFM-A (ESPIN 1320)/SACRAMENTO. He'll continue his duties at the PORTLAND stations. AUSTIN succeeds former KIFM-A Brand Mgr. DANNY FREISINGER, who was recently upped to Dir./Sports for AUDACY's 2400SPORTS podcast studio.

AUDACY/SACRAMENTO and SAN FRANCISCO SVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN said, "We’re delighted to bring JEFF’s ability to mold local sports brands to our market and have his oversight at the helm of KIFM. His experience managing two favorites in PORTLAND will serve him well as he expands his role with us, and we look forward to watching ESPN 1320 continue to build on its success."

AUSTIN added, "I'm excited to join STACEY KAUFFMAN, JOE CALGARO and the AUDACY/SACRAMENTO team. This is a tremendous opportunity and I very much look forward to building upon the great work DANNY FREISINGER and the staff accomplished to establish ESPN 1320 as SACRAMENTO's sports leader."

