MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) is set to host its first annual “Coulda Shoulda Woulda” songwriters event on TUESDAY, APRIL 19th at NASHVILLE’s CITY WINERY. The fundraising event's name comes from the idea that songwriters will play never-released songs that “coulda, shoulda, woulda” been hits, along with some of their actual hit songs.

HARDY, RANDY MONTANA, HUNTER PHELPS and JAMESON RODGERS will perform, and SIRIUSXM’s STORME WARREN will host the show. A rare, autographed vinyl collection will be available for silent auction.

Tables will begin at $1,000, ranging to $10,000. For more information on table reservations, contact events@musichealthalliance.com. Doors will open at 5:30p (CT), and the event will begin at 6:30p (CT).

“So many songs are truly remarkable but end up forgotten in the back of a drawer or placed on hold and never recorded,” said MHA board member and songwriter LIZ ROSE, who came up with the unique idea. “Guests will get to hear some never-heard-before songs and ones that got away … the ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda’ songs from some of today’s biggest hitmakers.”

