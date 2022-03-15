Mazz

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON afternoon "FELGER & MAZZ" co-host TONY MASSAROTTI will be among the analysts serving as color commetators for BOSTON RED SOX games on regional cable network NESN this season. MAZZ joins the previously-announced rotation of KEVIN MILLAR, KEVIN YOUKLIS, and WILL MIDDLEBROOKS, who will split duties on games incumbent DENNIS ECKERSLEY doesn't work alongside play-by-play voice DAVE O'BRIEN.

MASSAROTTI said, "I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity, but it was obviously a unique circumstance that required the sacrifices and cooperation of many people. I can't say enough about the support and open-mindedness of the people at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, THE SPORTS HUB, NESN and the RED SOX for their parts in making this work. In all my time reporting on and talking about baseball, I can't ever remember being more excited about an approaching BOSTON baseball season than I am for this one."

BEASLEY/BOSTON VP/Market Mgr. MARY MENNA added, "TONY MASSAROTTI has an extensive background covering RED SOX and has established himself as the premier voice of baseball on BOSTON’s radio airwaves. His background and baseball knowledge makes him a great catch for NESN."

WBZ PD RICK RADZIK said, "TONY’s passion for baseball has never wavered over the years. He loves the game and enjoys talking about the game. Now he gets the opportunity to bring this knowledge and some unique commentary to the RED SOX fans across the NEW ENGLAND region."

