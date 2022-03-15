Fundraiser Last Night

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA raised $300,000 for financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need in its annual GOLDEN MIKE AWARD GALA in NEW YORK on TUESDAY (3/14).

Last night's event honored GRAY TELEVISION and ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION Chairman/CEO HILTON H. HOWELL with the 2022 GOLDEN MIKE AWARD and sportscaster LESLEY VISSER with the 2022 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD.

For more information, to donate, or to apply for aid, please see www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call (212) 373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

